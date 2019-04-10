JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

For once, political battle in Himachal sans titans

Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Amethi

IANS  |  Amethi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Lok Sabha constituency which goes to poll in the fifth phase on May 6.

He was accompanied by all his family members -- mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, sister and party General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, nephew Rehan and niece Miraya.

He held a two-hour road show ahead of filing his papers.

--IANS

in-mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU