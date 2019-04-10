Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Amethi

-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Lok Sabha constituency which goes to poll in the fifth phase on May 6.
He was accompanied by all his family members -- mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, sister and party General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, nephew Rehan and niece Miraya.
He held a two-hour road show ahead of filing his papers.
