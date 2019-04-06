No change offered in Brexit talks, says Labour

The government has not proposed any changes to the UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal during cross-party talks, says shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer.
Meetings have been taking place between Tory and Labour politicians to find a proposal to put to the Commons before an emergency EU summit next week.
But Sir Keir said the government was not "countenancing any change" on the wording of the existing plan, the BBC reported.
A Downing Street spokesman said: "We have made serious proposals."
The government was "prepared to pursue changes to the political declaration", a plan for the future relationship with the EU, to "deliver a deal that is acceptable to both sides", the spokesman said.
Sir Keir said the government's approach was "disappointing", and it would not consider any changes the "actual wording" of the political declaration. "Compromise requires change," he said.
"We want the talks to continue and we've written in those terms to the government, but we do need change if we're going to compromise."
--IANS
vc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU