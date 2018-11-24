No dispute on what is to be built at Ayodhya, Centre should bring law for Ram temple: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief on Saturday said that there was no dispute as to what should be built at Ayodhya, reiterating his demand that the Centre enact a law for a in the town.

"This is not a question to be asked as to what should be built at ..the Sangh is committed already for the construction of a grand in Ayodhya," said in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, after inaugurating the Patanjali Gurukulum.

"Ye mudda Hinduon ki asmita se juda hua hai, aur sarkar ko iske liye kanoon banana chahiye (The issue is linked to the identity of the Hindus, and the government should bring a law)," he stated.

Yoga guru said that the patience of people on the Ram temple issue was wearing thin and that the government should bring an ordinance to facilitate an early construction of the Ram temple.

He warned against delaying the process, saying that people will otherwise construct the temple on their own.

--IANS

md/shs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)