No silos, only solutions is Centre's vision: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his government was working towards bringing about a holistic transformation in the healthcare sector and for this the vision of the Centre is "no silos, only solutions".
Interacting with beneficiaries and entrepreneurs associated with the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) from over 5,000 locations through video-conference, Modi also said that the ambitious scheme was also providing employment to people.
"The PMBJP is one big step towards the vision and the product basket of the scheme covers more than 800 medicines and 154 surgical devices. The government has controlled the pricing of several important medicines and is providing these quality medicines at affordable rates to poor people," he said.
The Prime Minister said that during his tenure 15 AIIMS had either been built or were being built and 31,000 MBBS and post-graduation seats in the medical sector have been increased in the last four and a half years.
"The government is making all efforts to provide affordable and quality treatment to poor and middle class people," he said.
During the interaction, the beneficiaries shared their experiences and said how the schemes had benefitted them.
Karni Singh Rathore from Bikaner in Rajasthan said he used to spend Rs 10,000 a month on medicines earlier but now the cost had come down and his son was getting proper medication.
--IANS
bns/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
