Wreckage of An-32 aircraft spotted in Arunachal (2nd Lead)

The (IAF) said on Tuesday that it had spotted the wreckage of the which went missing with 13 people onboard in on June 3.

"The wreckage of the missing transporter has been spotted at Lipo, northeast of Tato, at an approximate elevation of 12,000 feet by the IAF Mi17 in the expanded search zone," IAF Wing told IANS.

"Our next effort is to get to the to establish the status of the occupants and search for the black box and CVR of the ill-fated with tail number K-2752," Singh said.

On June 3, the Russian-origin trasnporter took off from Assam's Jorhat at 12.27 p.m. for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's district bordering The aircraft lost contact with the ground staff at 1.30 p.m.

Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal is monitoring the search and rescue operations.

On June 8, the IAF announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information leading to the location of the missing aircraft.

