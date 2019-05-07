Not an English gentleman: Goa Dy CM after viral video

A day after a video in which a visibly irritated Deputy Chief knocked a mobile phone from a government officer's hand went viral, the said on Tuesday that he is an "aggressive person" by nature and not quite an "English gentleman".

Speaking to reporters, also said that he had already expressed regret and added that he needed to control his patience and temper in the future.

A video showing knocking off a ringing mobile phone from the hands of Siddhivinayak Naik, of the Margao Municipal Council, during a field visit on Monday had gone viral.

"At that time I got irritated because of the ringing phone call. And I acted. I have expressed my regret... I know he is a good officer, he has done good revenue recovery. He knows my habit," the Deputy Chief told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of an office of the ruling Forward party, which Sardesai heads.

"I am not an English gentleman like that. I am an aggressive person. Everybody knows that. This is not new," he added.

While the had slammed Sardesai of behaving in a "dictatorial manner", the had expressed regret hours after the incident.

The said that the Minister's act of knocking away the phone was "accidental" and that much should not be read into the incident.

--IANS

maya/soni/

