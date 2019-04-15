Notice to Bengal BJP chief for 'removing trousers' remark

The has slapped a show cause notice on West Bengal's and Lok Sabha candidate for threatening to take off the trousers of a who had removed a Ram Nnavami hoarding containing his poster.

"We have taken notice of his comment. He has been served a show cause notice," an told reporters here.

Ghosh, who is the BJP candidate from Medinipur constituency, got peeved after the hoarding was removed in district. The officials had taken off the hoarding as it was "put up in violation of the Model Code of Conduct".

An angry Ghosh, who has a habit of making controversial comments, then said: "Had it been done in my presence, I would have removed the trousers of the poll official".

