Missiles specialist Vice-Admiral Ajit Kumar P. is new WNC chief

Vice-Admiral P. a missiles specialist, took over as the new Commanding-in-Chief, (WNC) of the Indian Navy, here on Thursday, an said.

He succeeded Vice-Admiral who attained superannuation after an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades with the

At an impressive ceremonial parade held at the Naval Air Station Shikra, the outgoing and incoming WNC chiefs were accorded a of honour before the formal handing over, and later Vice-Admiral Luthra was "pulled out" in true naval traditions.

An alumnus of the Sainik School, Kazhakootam in Kerala, and National Defence Academy, Pune in Maharashtra, Vice-Admiral P. was commissioned in the on July 1, 1981.

A missiles and gunnery specialist, he has served onboard frontline warships of both the and abroad.

He has a rare distinction of six warships -- the guided missile corvette INS Kulism, guided missile frigate INS Talwar, guided missile destroyers INS Mumbai and INS Mysore, besides including two foreign fighter vessels.

P. has also completed a Naval Higher Command Course and is an alumnus of the prestigiouis Naval War College, Newport, US.

He has earlier served with the WNC in and command appointments and as Staff (Operations), here.

Later, he was the of the Eastern Fleet, Officer of Gunnery and Missiles Training School, INS Dronacharya, of and Commandant of Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala,

Immediately prior to his new appointment, Ajit Kumar P. was the of Naval Staff, Naval Headquarters,

In recognition of his services to the country, he has been decorated with several honours including Vishist Seva Medal (2006), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2014) and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal this year (2019).

--IANS

qn/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)