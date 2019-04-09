With 660 cr assets, Nakul richer than father Kamal Nath

Nakul Nath, who seeks to succeed as the MP, is much more affluent than his father. His affidavit filed before the election officials in on Tuesday shows he owns movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 660.01 crore.

That works out to over 500 per cent more than the joint assets of his parents. The senior Naths have a joint worth of Rs 124 crore as per the affidavit filed by for the byelection to the assembly seat.

Nakul Nath, a businessman-turned-politician, holds movable assets worth over Rs 615.93 crore while that of his wife are over Rs 2.30 crore.

The value of his immovable assets is over Rs 41.77 crore while his wife does not own any immovable asset, as per the affidavit.

The affidavit stated that Nakul Nath's properties are in his own name and shared through family-controlled companies and trusts. The couple doesn't own a vehicle.

has 896.669 grams of gold bars, 7.630 kg silver, 147.58 carat diamonds and stone jewellery worth over Rs 78.45 lakh while his wife possesses over 270.322 grams gold, 161.84 carat diamonds and stone jewellery valued at over Rs 57.62 lakh.

However, had more income than her husband in fiscal 2017-18 as his Income Tax Return for 2017-18 shows annual income of over Rs 2.76 crore while his wife's income stood at over Rs 4.18 crore.

The affidavit shows Nakul and his brother jointly own a total of 7.82 acres of land in Chhindwara district.

Also according to the affidavit, has no pending criminal case against him and he has not been sentenced in any case ever.

