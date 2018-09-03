Cong candidate injured in suspected acid attack on victory march

A candidate and his nine supporters were injured in a suspected acid attack on Monday during a march to celebrate his victory in the urban local body elections.

Inayatullah Khan, who won the election from ward No. 16 in Tumakuru -- around 70 km from Bengaluru, was taking out the procession in the morning when an unidentified person sprayed some liquid on the crowd and fled the scene, police said.

Around 10 people felt a burning sensation and were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were administered first-aid. They suffered minor injuries, among which Khan had the maximum burns on his face, of Police Divya V Gopinath said.

Doctors said the liquid might be some low-intensity acid like bathroom cleaner, the SP said



Police suspect the incident to be a handiwork of Khan's rival, whose name they did not disclose.

Nobody has been arrested so far and no complaint has been lodged, the added.

The urban local body election results were announced on Monday, where the was locked in a close fight with the BJP, but set to gain control of majority of the local bodies with a post-poll tie-up with ruling coalition partner JD(S).

