Armed man shot after standoff in Los Angeles

An armed man was shot by police officers following a standoff in Los Angeles, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol shut down part of the 10 Freeway in San Gabriel on Thursday afternoon while law enforcement responded to the armed man inside a nearby home, reports Xinhua news agnecy.
The situation started around 12.30 p.m. with a family disturbance, according to police.
When officers showed up at the scene, gunfire was exchanged, but no injuries were reported.
The man then locked himself inside, and continued to shoot out the windows toward officers.
the suspect set fires both within the home and on the porch of a neighboring house. He was also seen setting off fireworks in the yard.
The standoff when the suspect emerged from the front door carrying a gun but was quickly shot by officers.
