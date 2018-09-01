Retro Mumbai underworld to come alive in 'Rise and Fall of Bambai'

Filmmaker has said that his forthcoming venture "The Rise and Fall of Bambai" will be based on the "retro underworld" and it will be in collaboration with

Interacting with the media at the launch of on Friday, along with his co-producers and here, Khan said: "It's a production which is handled by my wife. We are producing two more films.

"One is 'The Rise and Fall of Bambai'. It's about the and the retro underworld; not the which came later.

"About, the other one I don't want to reveal much but it is going to be interesting."

Talking about his upcoming projects, said: "Now, I am scripting 'Baaghi 3'. After success of 'Baaghi 2', our responsibility has increased. So, we are working hard. I hope audience likes it."

will be involved in production, acquisitions, distribution and also cater to the digital platform.

--IANS

iv/anp/in

