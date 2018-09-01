JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

How on-the-job training and development programmes give companies a competitive edge (Business Tips)

Business Standard

Retro Mumbai underworld to come alive in 'Rise and Fall of Bambai'

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan has said that his forthcoming venture "The Rise and Fall of Bambai" will be based on the "retro Mumbai underworld" and it will be in collaboration with Studio Five Elements.

Interacting with the media at the launch of Studio Five Elements on Friday, along with his co-producers Prerna Arora and Arjun N. Kapoor here, Khan said: "It's a production which is handled by my wife. We are producing two more films.

"One is 'The Rise and Fall of Bambai'. It's about the underworld and the retro underworld; not the underworld which came later.

"About, the other one I don't want to reveal much but it is going to be interesting."

Talking about his upcoming projects, Ahmed khan said: "Now, I am scripting 'Baaghi 3'. After success of 'Baaghi 2', our responsibility has increased. So, we are working hard. I hope audience likes it."

Studio Five Elements will be involved in production, acquisitions, distribution and also cater to the digital platform.

--IANS

iv/anp/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 11:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements