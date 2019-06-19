Only six! Lowest-ever total in Women's T20Is

fans on Tuesday were busy talking about star Rashid Khan, who broke an ugly record against England by becoming the most expensive bowler in history.

Rashid conceded 104 runs in his nine overs during match at the Old Trafford, where England posted a monstrous total of 397/6 and then restricted to 247/8.

However, this unwanted record was relegated the same day by Women's T20 side of in the Rwandan capital of

In the Kwibuka Women's tournament, bowled out for a mere six runs, the lowest total in a women's T20Is. The innings lasted nine overs, but only one of their six runs came off the bat, courtesy opener After that, it was a sequence of ducks, with five extras, reported ESPNcricinfo.

For Rwanda, 19-year-old pacer Josiane Nyirankundineza picked up three wickets without conceding a run, while medium-pacer and legspinner Margueritte Vumiliya picked up two wickets apiece.

It took Rwandan women just four balls to finish their chase as they created the record for the biggest margin of victory in terms of balls remaining - 116.

--IANS

aak/rtp

