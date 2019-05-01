Our block, district heads more capable than Modi, Shah: Mamata

Targeting the (BJP) for its inability to check Maoist activities, on Wednesday said that and lacked the capabilities that even block and district-level presidents of the possessed.

"The capability of any of our block presidents is far more than BJP's Even lacks the capability that is there in our district presidents," Banerjee said during an election rally here in district.

Referring to Wednesday's Maoist attack which killed 16 people in Maharashtra, where the BJP is in power, Banerjee said the government couldn't do anything about it.

"Just now I heard about the Maoist attack in In Bengal there were Maoist problems, but we have brought peace here. But Modi 'babu', you couldn't do the same anywhere. You should take up this challenge and show us just one state with Maoist problems where you have brought peace," Banerjee said.

At least 15 C-60 commandos and a civilian were killed in district in Maharshtra on Wednesday after a powerful land mine explosion triggered by the Maoists blew up their vehicle.

The Trinamool supremo said the Narendra Modi-led government had failed to check Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and

"Before speaking ill about Bengal, remember that in (the vast forested stretches in West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia districts), where around 400 murders took place during the CPI-M led Left Front regime, there is peace now," she said.

Taking a jibe at Modi's visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday, Banerjee said, "Could you (Modi) even build a 500 inch or even that of the size of my finger in five years? But during elections you are again seeking votes in Ayodhya on Ram Mandir."

