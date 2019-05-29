Over 50 injured in clashes at Kulgam gunfight site

More than 50 civilian protesters were injured on Wednesday in clashes with security forces near the site of a gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

As soon as the firing exchanges started between the security forces and the holed-up militants in Tazipora (Mohammadpora) village, dozens of protesters pelted stones at the security personnel, said police sources.

"Over 50 protesters were injured in the clashes as the security forces used tear smoke and pellet gunshots to disperse the unruly mob," an said.

Reports said the militants managed to escape while the security forces were dealing with the protesters.

Six of the injured people had sustained and four of them were referred to Srinagar, said a doctor at the Hospital.

A cowshed and an adjoining structure were destroyed during the gunfight.

Security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), (SOG) of state police and the (CRPF) had surrounded the village following information that militants were hiding there.

The militants fired at the security forces, triggering the encounter.

