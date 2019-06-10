Overlord Pujari's Burkina Faso passport reveals how he flew the coop (IANS Exclusive)

Mumbais once-dreaded 'underworld' is now, well, underground. IANS has accessed the don's new He now goes under the name of and is a citizen of Burkina Faso, a West African country, his date of birth is shown as 25.1.1961.

Pujari, a movie junkie influenced by Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal as in 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is using the name This was issued on 10.7.2013 and is valid till 8.7.2023. shows his profession as Agent Commercial which means that he is designated as a running a chain of restaurants Namaste India in Senegal, and neighbouring countries.

Pujari's lawyers in have been arguing in the court citing that he is Anthony Fernandes, a from as mentioned in his passport and not a fugitive as claimed by the This clearly indicates a collusion between top government functionaries of and Pujari in which an influential Indian businessman, who is his partner in restaurant chain, may have played a role of conduit.

The Indian Embassy in speaking to IANS from accepted that they were aware of his presence in the country but refused to share details on whether he has jumped bail or moved to a neighbouring country. Pujari was detained in in January this year on the request of

His extradition process was to begin on May 15. However, a Sengalese filed a fraudulent complaint with the local police that aka had cheated him of millions of dollars.

In fact, himself has got one of his own associates to file a false complaint against him. Earlier, Pujari had threatened Bollywood stars and even for extortion. There are 98 criminal cases pending against him in and in The has been trying to persuade Senegal to extradite Pujari under the UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime.

--IANS

qn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)