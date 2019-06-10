Noted gangster arrested in Punjab

The Police on Monday said it has arrested a noted gangster after an exchange of fire in Nurpurbedi area in district.

Akashey Pehlwan, 19, is wanted in criminal cases in Chandigarh, Haryana, and

He was jailed in September, 2015, for 18 months for three gruesome murders in Sonipat in Haryana, the police said.

Being a minor, he was on bail since 2017. He got associated with gangster Raju Bisaudi of Sonipat. He also ran an organised extortion racket of cattle smuggling in and

Senior of Police Swapan Sharma said Pehlwan was planning to kill a person in Sonipat due to an old rivalry.

He visited Nurpurbedi area to arrange weapons and logistic support. Three pistols of .32 bore and ammunition have been recovered from his possession.

