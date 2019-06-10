Oyo aims to double its presence in Odisha by 2019 end

and Homes, the world's sixth largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, has set a target to ramp up its presence and take the count of rooms to over 10,500 by the end of 2019 in Odisha.

"We are planning to double our presence in Odisha. The chain that currently has over 5,400 exclusive rooms is set to increase the count of rooms to over 10,500 in next six months," said Aditya Ghosh, Chief ( and South Asia), and Homes.

He said while Oyo had less than 1,800 rooms in April 2018, it has been increased to 5,400 by April 2019.

The company aims at creating over 6,000 direct and indirect jobs in the next five years across Odisha.

"Odisha is among the strongest markets for us, which is consistently delivering high results and we are focused on growing and deepening our presence in the state. We are humbled by the trust over 330 asset owners have shown in us by being a part of our chain and supporting of creating quality living spaces," said Ghosh.

In Bhubaneswar, OYO has over 2,200 rooms in 196 hotels and counts hubs like Shaheed Nagar, Railway Station, Patia, Khandagiri, Nayapalli, Bapuji Nagar and as its top-performing locations receiving the highest footfall of travellers.

Across Odisha, the chain is looking at expanding its presence to newer cities, including Paradeep, Talcher, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Barbil and Bargarh.

