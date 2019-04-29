JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Mythology, history meet Indian dances in this fest

Business Standard

Pakistan 'frees 55 Indian fishermen, 5 civilians'

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan has released 55 Indian fishermen and five civilians as a "goodwill gesture", the media reported on Monday.

According to the Express Tribune, the Indian fishermen and civilians were released from Karachi's Malir jail on Sunday.

Fifty five of the men were arrested for illegal fishing in Pakistan's territorial waters, while the other five were detained for crossing the border illegally.

All of them were taken to Lahore in a train where they are expected to be handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah border.

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU