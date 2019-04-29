Pakistan 'frees 55 Indian fishermen, 5 civilians'

-
Pakistan has released 55 Indian fishermen and five civilians as a "goodwill gesture", the media reported on Monday.
According to the Express Tribune, the Indian fishermen and civilians were released from Karachi's Malir jail on Sunday.
Fifty five of the men were arrested for illegal fishing in Pakistan's territorial waters, while the other five were detained for crossing the border illegally.
All of them were taken to Lahore in a train where they are expected to be handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah border.
