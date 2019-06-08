Jagan meets governor ahead of cabinet expansion

Mohan on Friday called on here and submitted him a list of 25 ministers to be sworn in on Saturday.

Soon after the landed here from Hyderabad, Jagan met him at a hotel and handed him over a list of ministers to be inducted in the cabinet.

The will administer oath to the new ministers at 11.49 a.m. at a ceremony to be held near the state secretariat in Velagapudi in state capital Amaravati, near here.

Jagan, as the is popularly known, had taken oath as the at a public ceremony in on May 30.

Earlier, the Party chief told the newly elected legislators of the party that 25 ministers will take oath on Saturday.

In an unprecedented move, Jagan decided to have five ministers, representing Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, minorities and Kapus.

Jagan led YSRCP to power with a landslide victory last month, winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. It also bagged 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)