Pakistan tries face-saver after Azhar's UNSC listing

An embarrassed on Wednesday said the listing of (JeM) as a global terrorist had been agreed upon after "all political references, including removal of attempts to link it with the terror attack in Pulwama and maligning the struggle of the Kashmiris".

The Security Council's 1267 made the declaration after China, which had blocked the proposal four times earlier, lifted its "technical hold" amidst intense pressure from the UNSC's other permanent members like the US, the UK and

"The current listing proposal has been agreed after all political references, including removal of attempts to link it with Pulwama and maligning the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for realisation of the right to self-determination," said Dr

The action, a huge diplomatic victory for India, will mean that Pakistan-based chief's assets will be frozen by the UN member countries and his travel will be barred in these nations.

The said his country "has always advocated the need for respecting these (UNSC) technical rules and regulations and has opposed politicisation of the However, the earlier proposals to list failed to generate the requisite consensus in the as the information did not meet its technical criteria".

He said, maintained that " is a menace to the world".

The Indian media's attempts "to build a narrative claiming it (the listing) as a 'victory' for and validation of its stance are absolutely false and baseless," Faisal said.

"Our position is in line with the statements of who clearly stated that there is no space for any proscribed organisation or its affiliates to operate from the Pakistani territory, our resolve for countering in all its forms and manifestations and our Plan," he said.

--IANS

soni/pcj

