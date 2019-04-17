Parties shift strategies for UP 2nd phase polls

The second phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh will test the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) popularity and also see a shift in strategies by all parties.

The eight seats going to polls in the second phase where polling will be held on April 18 are Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Amroha, and

All the eight seats had been won by the BJP in 2014 but the party has shuffled candidates in some seats after reports of non-performance by sitting candidates.

The BJP is not making any visible attempts to polarise voters on religious lines but is underlining the need for another term for the to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

The SP-BSP alliance and the Congress, on the other hand, are highlighting the failures of the and the alliance is banking on caste equations.

In Agra, the BJP has opted for Singh Baghel after shifting the sitting to Etawah. Agra, now a reserved constituency, has been a BJP citadel and the going seems easy for the BJP again.

The saffron party has also changed its candidate in The BJP has been denied ticket and this has angered his supporters. The BJP candidate is banking on Jat votes.

The has fielded a turncoat Guddu Pandit while the state is trying to demolish caste barriers and seek votes on development issues.

In Mathura, is seeking a second term in Lok Sabha but her public relation department is rather poor. Her husband and veteran has also campaigned for who is being strongly challenged by Rashtrya Lok Dal's Narendra Singh.

BJP Satish Gautam, who kicked up the Jinnah controversy, is re-contesting the seat. He is banking on the 27 per cent upper caste votes but the consolidation of Other Backward Classes and Dalit votes in favour of the SP-BSP alliance could upset the apple cart.

and seats have a strong Muslim presence -- 42 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively. Both the seats also have a sizeable Dalit and OBC presence and it is this that is making the alliance hopeful of wresting these seats from the BJP.

BJP has fielded from while the BSP candidate is Kunwar Danish Ali. The candidate here is

In Nagina, the has fielded former MP while the BJP candidate in Dr Yashwant.

--IANS

amita/in

