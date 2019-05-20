Phoebe Waller-Bridge wanted to be a boy

Waller-Bridge says she wanted to be a boy when she was younger.

In an interview to US (NPR) station, the "Man Up" fame star revealed that she was a tomboy during childhood, reports eveningstandard.co.uk.

Bridge said: "I just thought boys had more fun. I just wanted to be out climbing the trees and wearing comfortable clothes...And a lot of my friends were really into the dresses and the dolls and all that kind of stuff, it just wasn't my bag.

"It just seemed so, you kind of had to choose one or the other at that time, and I just definitely wanted to be climbing the trees and that kind of thing."

She also recalled an incident when she shaved her head to get into a boy's look.

"I had a friend called Maria and we both cut our hair really short and shaved it at one point, wore shorts and swimming trunks and we were just boys."

Asked if that had happened today, and if her parents would think she was transgender, she said: "I think my parents would have been exactly the same and you know they never had an issue with it. They were just sort of like, 'Sure, you're Alex, let's take you to Gap, Alex'. I just remember it never being a problem."

