Pinki, Sakshi ensure two more medals at Boxing WC

bronze medallist Pinki Rani (51kg) and reigning youth world champion Sakshi (57kg) assured of its third and fourth medal by entering the semi-finals of the in Cologne, Germany, on Thursday.

Continuing her impeccable form, Open gold medallist Rani put up yet another dominating performance to blank Thailand's Phunsang Cahiranchaya 5-0 in the quarter-final bout. The 18-year-old Sakshi won in contrasting fashion. She faced stiff resistance from of The Indian had to dig deep to stave off the Dane's challenge before she won by a split decision on points.

The Indian contingent is confirmed of at least a silver and a bronze after and reached the final and semi-finals in the 54kg and 64kg, respectively. With only three boxers in the fray in the 54kg category, gold medallist Maisnam was directly placed in the final.

Similarly, due to the 64kg category having just five pugilists, Basumatary, a bronze medallist at Strandja Memorial, is through to the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, Anjali Tushir's campaign came to an end following her 0-5 loss to of in the opening round of the 69kg category.

has sent a seven-member team to this European event, following a healthy haul of six medals at the erstwhile Chemistry Cup, held at Halle last year. (52kg) and (56kg) were the only Indians to stand on the top podium in the last edition.

21 nations are taking part in 17 weight categories at this tournament and it will help elite boxers hone skills ahead of the World Championships later this year.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)