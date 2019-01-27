PM Modi urges everyone to pay 2-minute tribute to martyrs on January 30

During his 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, Modi urged everyone to pay a 2-minute tribute to the martyrs on the death anniversary of on January 30.

"My dear countrymen, January 30 is the death At 11 a.m. the whole country pays homage to the martyrs. Wherever we are, we must pay two minutes tribute to our martyrs. Remember our revered Bapu and take a vow to fulfil the dreams of pujya Bapu, to build a new India, and to fulfil our duties as a citizen," Modi said.

He also remembered Shivakumara Swami - the seer who headed the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru - for his "tireless" efforts towards the social, educational and economic upliftment of thousands of people.

"On the 21st of this month, our country received very sad news. Shri Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji of district Tumakuru, was no more. Shivakumar Swamiji dedicated his entire life to social service. During his life spanning a hundred and eleven years, he strived tirelessly towards the social, educational and economic upliftment of thousands of people. He dedicated his life to ensuring that food, shelter, education and spiritual knowledge reached out to people.

"I have had the fortunate opportunity to be blessed by Swamiji, many a times. In the year 2007, on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Shivakumar Swami ji, our former APJ had paid a visit to Tumakuru. On this occasion, Kalam Saheb had recited a poem dedicated to the revered Swamiji," he said.

--IANS

sd/oeb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)