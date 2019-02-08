PMO not a party to Rafale deal: Former Defence Secretary

-
ALSO READ
Ruckus over Rafale, LS adjourned till noon
Defence Ministry had not objected to pricing part in Rafale deal, says former defence secretary
Theft committed by watchman in Rafale deal has landed France in trouble: Rahul
Defence Ministry had not objected to pricing part of Rafale deal, says former Defence Secretary
PMO has something to hide, says former Defence Minister AK Antony
-
Giving a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, former Defence Secretary G. Mohankumar -- during whose tenure the Rafale deal was finalised -- said on Friday that the deal was a clean one and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had no role in it.
Mohankumar said this to Mathrubhumi TV channel on Friday in Kochi after an English daily came out with his file notings and the Congress-led opposition took it up in the Lok Sabha during the day.
According to the channel, he agreed to speak to them on condition that their cameras are switched off and said this particular newspaper report is like an "inflated balloon".
Mohankumar, who hails from Kerala, said when a deal of this nature takes place between two countries, there is nothing wrong even if the PMs of involved countries speak on it.
Even though the Rafale deal talks commenced during the UPA tenure, it was finalised during Mohankumar's tenure as the Defence Secretary.
--IANS
sg/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU