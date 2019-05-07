Post LS polls, parties in Assam focus on RS seats

Following the completion of the polls in Assam, parties in the state are now focussing on the two seats which are set to fall vacant next month.

The seats are held by senior members, former and Their terms will come to an end on June 14.

According to sources, the (EC) is likely to issue a notification soon for holding polls for the two seats.

The (AGP) on the other hand, has reminded the of an agreement that was inked between the two parties ahead of the polls.

The AGP supported the BJP in 10 seats, while it contested on three seats. It was also agreed that one of the seats would be given to the AGP.

"There was an agreement ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that the BJP will give one seat to us. Accordingly we fielded only three candidates in the and helped the BJP candidates in 10 seats. Now the time has come to remind them about the agreement," AGP Ramendra told IANS on Tuesday.

Kalita's statement assumes significance as from the Bokajan constituency, Numal Momin, had recently claimed that the saffron party will name nominees for the two seats.

Meanwhile, the is unlikely to field anyone this time as it does not have the required number to ensure victory of its candidate, said.

"We do not have the required number to ensure victory even if we put up a So I think the party is going too refrain from putting up candidates for Rajya Sabha this time," he added.

A requires at least 43 first preference votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat. While the has 25 legislators in the House, the All has 13 legislators.

The ruling BJP has 61 legislators in the Legislative Assembly. Its allies, AGP and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) has 14 and 12 members, respectively. The BJP-led alliance also has the support of Independent legislators.

