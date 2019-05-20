JUST IN
Pragya apologises for poll remarks, adopts silence

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Bhopal parliamentary seat, apologised on Monday for her statements during the poll campaign. She has also adopted silence.

"After the election procedures, it's the time for concerns and contemplation. If I have hurt the patriotism by my words during the campaign, I apologise. To atone for the boundaries of social life, I am adopting silence for '21 prahar' (around 60 hours)," she said on Twitter.

During the poll campaign, Sadhvi had sparked controversies through her statements about Hemant Karkare, martyred in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, and demolition of Babri mosque. She also claimed that Nathuram Godse was a patriot.

However, she apologised for all the statements later. The Election Commission had also issued a notice to her and banned her from campaigning for three days. A case was also registered against her.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 18:42 IST

