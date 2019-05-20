Pragya apologises for poll remarks, adopts silence

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, the candidate for the parliamentary seat, apologised on Monday for her statements during the poll campaign. She has also adopted silence.

"After the election procedures, it's the time for concerns and contemplation. If I have hurt the patriotism by my words during the campaign, I apologise. To atone for the boundaries of social life, I am adopting silence for '21 prahar' (around 60 hours)," she said on

During the poll campaign, Sadhvi had sparked controversies through her statements about Hemant Karkare, martyred in the 2008 terrorist attack, and demolition of She also claimed that Nathuram Godse was a patriot.

However, she apologised for all the statements later. The had also issued a notice to her and banned her from campaigning for three days. A case was also registered against her.

