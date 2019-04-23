Pragya Thakur, Sanjar file nominations in Bhopal

Sadhvi Singh Thakur on Tuesday filed another set of nomination papers as a BJP candidate from She had earlier filed her papers on Monday, claiming that it was an auspicious mahurat.

Thakur arrived at the flanked by and other party leaders in a road show after offering prayers at a temple at Bhawani Chowk here.

Sitting also filed his nomination from later in the day and informed reporters that he had done so on the saffron party's orders.

Sanjar's candidature is being seen as a precautionary measure by the BJP in case Thakur is prevented from contesting the elections.

The 49-year-old is an accused in the Malegaon blasts case in which six people died and around 100 were injured in 2006. She is currently out on bail and her candidature has been challenged in court by the father of one of the men killed in the blast.

She is also in the dock for her recent controversial statements on the death of then Mumbai ATS chief during the terrorist attack on the city and also the demolition of the

--IANS

hindi/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)