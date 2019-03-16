JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India will show patience with China: Sources on Masood Azhar listing
Business Standard

President Kovind presents Padma awards to 54 'inspiring' personalities

About 50,000 nominations were submitted for the awards this year

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Padma Awards 2018
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan upon Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) owner Dharampal Gulati during 'Padma Awards 2019', in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee.

112 personalities were announced for this year's Padma awards on the eve of Republic Day and 47 dignitaries were conferred the awards on March 11.

The remaining awards were presented on Saturday in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other cabinet ministers including Harsh Vardhan, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Vijay Goel.

The list of awardees included folk singer Teejan Bai, Larsen and Toubro Chairman Anil Kumar Naik, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Darshan Lal Jain, MDH Founder CEO Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati, noted tabla player Swapan Chaudhuri, former Editor of RSS mouthpiece "Panchjanya" Devendra Swarup and Ladakh surgeon Tsering Norboo, among others.

Other significant awardees included photographer Anup Shah, tea seller Devarapalli Prakash Rao, social worker Droupadi Ghimiray, Dogri poet Narsingh Dev Jamwal, folk writer Joraversinh Danubhai Jadav and organic farmer Kanwal Singh Chauhan.

About 50,000 nominations were submitted for the awards this year, which saw a steep rise from 2,200 nominations in 2014.
First Published: Sat, March 16 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements