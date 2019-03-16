President Kovind presents Padma awards to 54 'inspiring' personalities

President on Saturday presented the to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee.

112 personalities were announced for this year's on the eve of Republic Day and 47 dignitaries were conferred the awards on March 11.

The remaining awards were presented on Saturday in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other cabinet ministers including Harsh Vardhan, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Vijay Goel.

The list of awardees included folk singer Teejan Bai, Larsen and Toubro Chairman Anil Kumar Naik, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Darshan Lal Jain, MDH Founder CEO Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati, noted tabla player Swapan Chaudhuri, former Editor of RSS mouthpiece "Panchjanya" Devendra Swarup and Ladakh surgeon Tsering Norboo, among others.

Other significant awardees included photographer Anup Shah, tea seller Devarapalli Prakash Rao, social worker Droupadi Ghimiray, Dogri poet Narsingh Dev Jamwal, folk writer Joraversinh Danubhai Jadav and organic farmer Kanwal Singh Chauhan.

About 50,000 nominations were submitted for the awards this year, which saw a steep rise from 2,200 nominations in 2014.