Five returning from JMM rally killed in bus accident in Jharkhand

Five persons, believed to be Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) activists, were killed and over a dozen others injured when a bus carrying 45 passengers met with an accident at Sarath-Paljori highway of Deoghar district, police said on Sunday.
The victims were returning from a JMM rally at Dumka, police said.
The bus driver lost control and collided with a tree on the roadside. Four people, including three women and a child, were killed on the spot. One died during the course of treatment, police said.
The injured people have been admitted in a local hospital.
IANS
