Protect your scalp from getting itchy, dry

Winter brings dry and itchy scalp, but incorporating few things like increasing your probiotics intake and minimising hair wash can do wonders.

Gaurang Krishna, Dermatologist, Director at MedLinks, suggests:

* Minimise stress level: Stress impacts various aspects of our and well-being. While stress doesn't directly cause an itchy scalp, it can aggravate the symptoms.

* Wash your hair less often: Excessive use of shampoo can strip your hair of lucrative moisture and leave it even dryer. Washing your hair less often will help regain your hair's lustre. Incorporate a mild, pH balanced, sulphate-free shampoo with a hydrating conditioner in your hair care routine. Oiling the an hour before your head wash will also soothe your

* Increase your probiotics and water intake: Probiotics enhance the immune system, which in turn helps the body fight fungal infections that contribute to dandruff or dry Moreover, drink at least eight glasses of water to improve your scalp and future hair growth.

* Avoid overuse of heat/ beauty treatments like heating curling tongs, straighteners and dryers: should not be applied to the scalp at all. While using these tools, make sure they are kept away from the scalp. Overuse of seeps all the moisture out of your hair and leaves it dry and brittle.

-*-

Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Group of Companies, shared:

* Switch to a gentler and hydrating shampoo and make sure that you rinse your hair properly. Aggressive shampoos strip your hair of lucrative moisture. Shampoos containing sodium can be harsh on the scalp and further lead to dryness and itchiness. It is advisable to carefully read the ingredients of the shampoo and see what suits you. Furthermore, it is recommended to avoid using hot water while rinsing your hair.

* Opt for a moisture boost scalp treatment for rehydrating benefits. A generous application of and massage is extremely beneficial before washing your hair. You can create a special massage of your own by mixing one tablespoon of coconut oil, castor oil, sesame and

Warm the oil by placing the container in a bowl of hot water and gently massage it onto your scalp. Wrap a hot towel around your hair and leave it on for half an hour before shampooing your hair. For lustrous hair, use a few drops of Ylang ylang, and apply to freshly washed hair. It will give your hair an instant shine and keep the split ends at bay.

* Be careful with Such styling tools should not be applied to the scalp at all. When using these tools, make sure they are kept away from the scalp as it will lead to withering of the skin.

* Completely avoid scratching, since this can abrade the scalp tissue and cause further aggravation. Apply a soothing scalp toner to ease the irritation.

--IANS

nv/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)