Puducherry logs 80% polling in Lok Sabha battle

Polling for the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday saw 80 per cent turnout while the by-election for Assembly seat saw 77 per cent voting.

An said the poll percentage may slightly go up as the numbers are being gathered.

In the Lok Sabha constituency, the fate of 18 candidates will be decided by 9.73 lakh voters. The main fight is between candidate and All India N.R. candidate

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam has fielded Subramanian.

There are eight candidates in the fray for the Assembly seat, but the main fight is between All India N.R. candidate and DMK's K. Venkatesan.

--IANS

vj/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)