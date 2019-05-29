Queen Victoria, Prince Albert's etchings to go public

The artistic connection of Queen and Albert, two towering figures of British history, will be seen in a free exhibition here, where rare etchings depicting their domestic life would be on display.

The etchings done by the would show the early years of their marriage, and would mark the bicentenary of both their births, reported. The exhibition is titled "At Home: Royal Etchings by Queen and Albert".

The etchings -- a type of printmaking involving drawing on a -- were completed by and in the 1840s, and museum curators say they show the royals "in a completely different light".

The said the royals were "talented and enthusiastic amateur artists" whose works were often collaborations, with some of the etchings by based on Victoria's earlier drawings.

"The display will consist of 20 artworks by the couple, often depicting domestic scenes of their life in and and featuring their children and pets," it reported.

The royals had only wanted their artworks to be seen by close friends and family, but Queen Victoria's grandson donated them to the Museum in 1926.

As per Telegraph, Sheila O'Connell, of prints and drawings at the British Museum, said: "As parents, both Victoria and have been much criticised, but these images show them in a completely different light.

"The scenes Victoria depicts in her drawings show her to be a very affectionate mother, and it's clear that both she and Albert enjoyed spending time with their children."

The exhibit, which begins July 18 and runs till September, will mark the first time they have been on public display.

