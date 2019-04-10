Rafale: SC rejects Centre's plea, to hear on merit

The in an unanimous on Wednesday rejected the preliminary objections raised by the central government, as a result review petitions will now be heard on merits. The court will look into the documents published.

The court rejected the Centre's claim of privilege over the documents annexed by the petitioners that sought recall of review of the December 2018 judgement which gave a clean chit to the government for acquiring 36 fighter jets in ready-to-fly condition.

Promoting the judgement, said the preliminary objections by the Centre on the use of the three documents by the petitioners -- former Yashwant Sinha, journalist-turned-politician and -- were dismissed.

Justice pronounced a separate but concurring judgement. Gogoi also spoke for Justice

The court said that it will give another date for hearing of review petition.

--IANS

