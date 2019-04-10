Rafale: SC rejects Centre's plea, to hear on merit

-
ALSO READ
Have 'constricted power' to review govt decisions pertaining to nation's security, says SC
SC to hear plea for the recall of Rafale judgment in open court
SC seeks Centre's response on decision-making process of Rafale
Govt's response proves CCS not consulted before finalising Rafale deal: Cong
SC junks pleas against Rafale deal
-
The Supreme Court in an unanimous judgment on Wednesday rejected the preliminary objections raised by the central government, as a result the Rafale review petitions will now be heard on merits. The court will look into the documents published.
The court rejected the Centre's claim of privilege over the Rafale documents annexed by the petitioners that sought recall of review of the December 2018 judgement which gave a clean chit to the government for acquiring 36 Rafale fighter jets in ready-to-fly condition.
Promoting the judgement, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the preliminary objections by the Centre on the use of the three documents by the petitioners -- former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, journalist-turned-politician Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan -- were dismissed.
Justice K.M. Joseph pronounced a separate but concurring judgement. Chief Justice Gogoi also spoke for Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.
The court said that it will give another date for hearing of review petition.
--IANS
pk-mag/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU