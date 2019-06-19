Australia unsure about prosecution of journalists

Australias (AG) on Wednesday declared that he would be reluctant to authorise the of journalists after federal police raids earlier in June.

The (AFP) executed on the (ABC) and the home of Australia after they published classified information related to national security, reports

AFP approved prosecuting the journalists in what would be an unprecedented move but AG told the media on Wednesday that it would be unlikely.

In order for a person to be prosecuted under the relevant criminal law, the (DPP) must seek consent from the AG.

"There is absolutely no suggestion that any is the subject of the present investigations," said.

"I would be required legally to consider all the circumstances of any case but I can say I would be seriously disinclined to approve prosecutions except in the most exceptional circumstances.

"I would pay particular attention to whether a was simply operating according to the generally accepted principles of public interest journalism."

The government has been under pressure to guarantee the freedom of the press since the AFP raids.

said that the people who leaked the classified documents are the ones under investigation rather than the journalists, a contradiction of the position stated by Gaughan.

Mark Dreyfus, the opposition Australian Labor's Party's legal affairs spokesperson, said that Porter's declared position was "not good enough".

"While the threat of hangs over the heads of these journalists, the freedom of all Australian journalists to do their jobs, and the public's right to know, are harmed."

