Rahul hits out at Mamata's claim of not fighting BJP

on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister for claiming that his party is not fighting against the and pointed out that her Trinamool had once formed an alliance with the saffron outfit.

"Mamata ji is saying that is not fighting the Who raised the Rafale issue? Who brought up the slogan 'Chowkidar Chor hai' (the watchman is a thief)? Congress is fighting the in all the states. We haven't spared an inch of space for them," Gandhi said at a public rally here in West Bengal's district.

"Congress has never formed an alliance with the BJP in any state. Has it? But Mamata ji has done that. She had formed alliance with BJP before," he said.

During her public meeting in Raiganj on Tuesday, Banerjee had claimed that it is not the Congress or the CPI-M but her Trinamool Congress, which is fighting the real battle with the BJP and said tthey would take the most important role in ousting the Modi regime from power.

Stating that Congress has kept its promise of waiving farm loans in states like Madhya Pradesh, and after it came to power in these states, Gandhi alleged Banerjee has failed to keep her promise in this regard.

"We waived off farm loan in all three states within two days of coming to power. Go to any states where Congress is in power and ask whether Congress has really waived off farmers' loan or not. Everyone will say we have done that.

"Mamata ji also promised the same. Did she waive off the farm loans? No, she hasn't," he said.

Attacking the Narendra Modi government, Gandhi alleged that the current regime at the centre is busy waiving off huge loans taken by big while his Congress has waived off loans of the poor farmers.

"When the big take loans and do not replay them, they do not go to jail. So I have written in our election manifesto that not a single Indian will be sent to jail for failing to repay farm loans," he said.

"We have waived the farm loan in Rajasthan, and as soon as we came to power there. If BJP can waive off loans taken by the worth thousands of crores of rupees, Congress can waive off loans of the farmers," he added.

