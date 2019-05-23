Rahul says issue of resignation between him and working committee

on Thursday took full responsibility for the defeat of the party in the elections and said the issue of his resignation was a matter between him and the Working Committee.

"I accept full responsibility (for the party's performance)," Gandhi said at a press conference here.

Party leaders said reports of Gandhi offering to resign were "mischievous and incorrect".

Gandhi also responded to the question at a press conference addressed by him. "We will have a meeting of the working committee. That you can leave between me and the working committee," he said when asked if he would resign.

The is poised to win 51 seats in the polls, only seven seats more than the seats it won in 2014 elections. Gandhi led the party's campaign in the elections.

