Modi 'mahanayak' of BJP's grand victory: Amit Shah

on Thursday dubbed as the world's "most popular" leader and credited him for party's spectacular victory in Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing party workers here at the headquarters, Shah also hit out at opposition parties, saying the mandate has buried the of casteism, dynasty and appeasement.

"Modiji is the 'mahanayak' of the BJP's grand victory. BJP's victory is most historical after Independence. This is victory of every workers of the party. This is victory of government's policy of the 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' and ofcourse, it is victory of popularity of Modiji," Shah said amid chants of "Modi-Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Hitting out at opposition parties for forming alliances to defeat Modi, he said that BJP was fighting for 50 per cent votes and today the party has garnered over 50 per cent vote share in 17 states including and

"The faced a crushing defeat and it could not even open its account in 17 states like Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha," he said.

--IANS

bns/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)