After 15 years, Jharkhand elects women MPs

After 15 years, elected two women parliamentarians in the 2019 poll. Both women defeated stalwarts of

BJP candidate defeated former and candidate defeated

won the Koderma seat by a margin of 4,47,099 votes over Marandi. Of the total 12,08,254 votes polled she secured 7,51,996 votes. Marandi managed to get 2,97,232 votes.

She was state and joined the BJP after announcement of the polls.

secured 4,30,900 votes of the total 8,76,613 votes polled. Her rival managed to get 3,58,055 votes.

She had joined last year. She is a sitting

had last elected any in 2004 from Khuti. of was elected in 2004.

--IANS

ns/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)