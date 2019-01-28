Rahul seeks removal of Hegde as Union Minister

on Monday sought the removal of over his controversial remarks concerning religion and women, saying he was an embarrassment to every Indian.

"This man is an embarrassment to every Indian. He's unfit to be a and deserves to be sacked," Gandhi tweeted.

Hegde, of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, during a public event in Kodagu district of on Sunday said that "any hand that touches a Hindu girl should not exist".

"We should be aware of what is happening around us. Regardless of caste and religion, any hand that touches a Hindu girl should not exist," the Minister had said.

On Monday, Hegde was also locked in a war with over their achievements and contributions.

Responding to Hegde's tweet that he knew Rao as "a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady", the latter retorted that it was sad to see the Central minister stoop to such "low levels as to bring in personal issues".

Gundu Rao, a lawmaker, is married to Tabu Rao.

--IANS

ps/oeb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)