Rajnath not capable of winning seat: Yashwant Sinha

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday attacked Home Minister Rajnath Singh and said he is not capable of winning the Lucknow parliamentary seat.

He made the remarks in an interaction with the media while campaigning for 'gathbandhan' candidate Poonam Sinha here.

Yashwant Sinha said: "I have a good personal relation with Rajnath Singh. While he has been BJP's chief twice and has been Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister earlier but today he is the Home Minister and yet he is not strong. I don't think he is capable of winning from Lucknow."

Accusing the Modi government of presenting wrong figures, the former Minister said that today a lot of vital issues like demonetisation are not being discussed.

He also called the Election Commission of India as "Election Commission of Modi".

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 15:50 IST

