Odisha records 73.08% polling in four phases

recorded an overall 73.08 per cent polling in four phases, (CEO) Kumar said on Wednesday.

Elections were held for the 21 Lok Sabha and 146 Assembly seats in in four phases. Polling for the seat is scheduled for May 19.

The Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest 78.89 per cent polling, while the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat recorded the lowest 59.60 per cent, said the

Among the Assembly segments, Kotpad constituency recorded the highest polling of 86.83 per cent, while Bhubaneswar-Central registered the lowest polling of 43.04 per cent.

The voter turnout was 73.76 per cent in the first phase, 72.56 per cent in the second phase, 71.62 per cent in the third phase and 74.50 per cent in the fourth phase.

Polling for the seat was scheduled for April 29 in the fourth phase, but was adjourned following the death of Dal (BJD) candidate on April 20.

With the cyclonic storm Fani approaching the coast, Kumar said that steps were being taken for the safety of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) kept in the districts.

"It has been decided to shift the EVMs from two places in Jagatsinghpur and Gajapati districts. The entire shifting process will be conducted in the presence of candidates and will also be videographed," said the

