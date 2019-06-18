Rajnath, Army chief to pay tribute to Army officer

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief General Bipin Rawat will on Tuesday pay their tributes to Major Ketan Sharma, who died fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district a day earlier.
The event will take place at the technical area of the Palam airport on Tuesday. The mortal remains of Major Sharma will then be taken to his native place in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Major Sharma was critically injured in firing exchanges between militants and security forces in Bidoora village and died while being taken to a hospital. A terrorist was killed in the fighting.
