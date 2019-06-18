JUST IN
JeM militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack, killed

IANS  |  Srinagar 

The Jaish-e-Muhammad (LeT) militant whose car was used in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers, was killed in a gunfight on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

Sajad Ahmad Bhat was among the two militants who were killed in the gunfight on Tuesday morning in the district's Waghama area.

"Sajad Ahmad Bhat alias Afzal Guru had joined militancy days before the Pulwama terror attack. He belonged to Marhama village in Anantnag," police sources said.

A soldier was also killed in Tuesday's gunfight.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 12:14 IST

