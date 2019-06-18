JeM militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack, killed

The (LeT) militant whose car was used in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers, was killed in a gunfight on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

was among the two militants who were killed in the gunfight on Tuesday morning in the district's Waghama area.

" alias Afzal Guru had joined militancy days before the Pulwama terror attack. He belonged to Marhama village in Anantnag," police sources said.

A soldier was also killed in Tuesday's gunfight.

--IANS

sq/ksk

