JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Govt asks airlines to keep fares in check (Roundup)

Italy sends humanitarian supplies to flood-hit Iran

Business Standard

RBI issues Rs 50 notes bearing Governor Das' signature

IANS  |  Mumbai 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued Rs 50 denomination banknotes bearing the signature of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 50 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series," the RBI said in a statement.

"All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 50 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender," it added.

--IANS

rv/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 23:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU