RBI issues Rs 50 notes bearing Governor Das' signature

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued Rs 50 denomination banknotes bearing the signature of Governor Shaktikanta Das.
"The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 50 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series," the RBI said in a statement.
"All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 50 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender," it added.
--IANS
rv/nir
