redBus announces M.S. Dhoni as brand ambassador

redBus, the world's largest bus ticketing platform, has announced M.S. as its will helm all major campaigns for the brand, across and will soon appear in his first promotional concept for the

While commands a strong foothold in the Indian ticketing segment, it is looking at strengthening its relationship with its patrons, while also reaching out to a group of potential customers. The company has found in Dhoni, one of the most popular sportsmen, the perfect personality to engage with a national audience.

Dhoni's humble start, his arduous journey and subsequent accomplishments lend to his legendary status and winning the admiration and reverence of millions of people across the country. too, shares a similar biography, by its humble beginnings in creating the digital path that connects passengers and bus operators leading to a better experience of

From its first association with a single bus operator in 2006 to the over 2500 bus operators today, has come a long way, serving over 20 million travellers and propelling itself to being the largest and most trusted bus ticketing platform in the country. Through the personality of Dhoni, that exemplifies its journey, redbus aims to create and enhance a unique engagement among customers with its new campaign.

Arun Pandey, of Rhiti Group, which manages Dhoni's commercial engagements, said: "The redBus promises to bring transformation of lives and aspirations in smaller cities and towns of and redBus, both have a common obsession to strive and make a difference. We look forward to the taking the story of the transformation of bus booking and to the national audience."

The cricketing legend is set to be witnessed in a new, never seen before avatar of a in his first cameo for the brand, slated to be launched soon. redBus will reach out to its audience across the country through various media channels, both online and offline, and is investing heavily in marketing promotions, in line with its ambitious growth targets.

Speaking on the association, Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, said: "We are happy to embark on this collaborative journey with Dhoni. Together we will continue to strengthen the redBus brand and enhance our presence across the country. Dhoni is the epitome of a in his domain and a go-getter, a kindred spirit that connects well with redBus values. At redBus, we believe in empowering bus operators and passengers through our and enhancing the experience. We believe in building strong relationships and we look forward to a fantastic partnership with Dhoni."

Dhoni himself added: "I am extremely delighted to associate with redBus, which is making a huge difference to the way people book their bus tickets to travel. It reminds me of my early days when I travelled distances for cricket, undergoing the hassles of a last-minute rush, unavailability of seats and without any option to choose seats. Looking back, I wish I had redBus as an option."

