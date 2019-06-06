India most searched team of World Cup, reveals study

The Indian cricket team has grabbed the most searched team recognition on the Internet for the ongoing World Cup, while England have bagged the second position out of the 10 participating teams in a study conducted by SEMrush, the and content SaaS platform.

The study further revealed that the Men in Blue have received 2,76,750 average monthly searches while England has 12,0375 searches under its name followed by West Indies, and

The study was conducted between January and April 2019. Comparatively, in 2018, England was the most searched team with 43,3,208 average monthly searches.

Likewise, the study has also revealed Virat Kohli and Dhoni as the most popular players in between January to April 2019.

The Indian was searched the most with 21,10,000 and Dhoni 12,35,750 times followed by Hardik Pandya, and They were also the most popular cricket players in 2018 as well.

