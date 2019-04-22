Telugu cinema's storytelling in its best time: Rana

Rana has praised the Telugu industry and said it is in its best form and time. "Telugu cinema's storytelling in its best time! 'Jersey' what a simple, beautiful story told with excellent craftsmanship," Rana tweeted on Monday.

Telugu "Jersey" is the story of a whose career failed to take off and is under pressure to give up on his dream.

Earlier, Rana who has acted in Telugu films like "Arrambam" and "Dongaata", lauded Nani's performance in the sports drama.

" you, my friend, are the amongst the country's best! Shraddha Srinath watched you with moist eyes. You were excellent. Satyaraj Garu awesome, always!" he had tweeted.

replied: "You are a true fan of cinema. I knew you will love it. Thank you."

"Jersey" is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Suryadevara Naga.

--IANS

dc/nn/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)