Rift widens, Rajasthan Congress leader wants Pilot as CM

Amid a looming leadership crisis in the Congress, the committee on Tuesday shared a post on his wall supporting as chief minister, bringing factionalism within the to the fore.

In his post, Asopa said the results in the elections would have been different in had been made chief

"No matter where you go in Rajasthan, there is just one voice that echoes: the election results would have been different had Pilot been made the chief People have been saying that it was because of Pilot's efforts in the last five years that MLAs won because the youth felt that Pilot would get a chance to lead this time," said his post.

Meanwhile, state said, "I have heard that BSP MLAs are not happy in state and similar is the case with around 20-25 MLAs", he added.

The comments of these two leaders have added fuel to the fire in the latest rounds of controversy surrounding leadership change in the state.

On Monday, six BSP leaders supporting the Ashok Gehlot-led government had sought appointment with the However, the meeting was called off at the last moment.

In the 200-member Assembly, the Congress has 100 members, BJP 73, (BSP) 6, (RLP) 3, 2, (BTP) 2, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 1 and 13 Independent members.

Also, state cabinet Lalchand Kataria's "resignation" -- which was neither confirmed by the CMO nor by the -- went viral.

Other minister, Ramesh Meena, has called for analysing the reasons for the party's rout in the polls, saying the bureaucracy dominated the resulting in many welfare works remaining incomplete.

Udai Lal Anjana, state cooperative minister, also questioned distribution of tickets and on the Congress not aligning with Hanuman Beniwal's (RLP). He said that Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Ashok Gehlot, should have contested election from Jalore.

--IANS

arc/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)